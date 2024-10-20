Vorteilswelt
Popular excursion destination

A modern journey through time behind old castle walls

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 05:50

From historic locks of hair to the supposed buttocks of mermaids: Many highlights pave the way for visitors at Schallaburg Castle. The new managing director presented some of them to the "Krone".

Erwin Klissenbauer has felt at home here from day one. The Schallaburg in the Mostviertel region has been the new workplace of the current Managing Director for around six months. And also his absolute "feel-good place". "I practically go on vacation every day," says Klissenbauer. The Renaissance castle in the district of Melk has now established itself as a popular excursion destination. Because it has a lot to offer: In addition to changing exhibitions, castle tours, culinary delights, a pirate playground and puzzle action in the escape room await visitors.

Erwin Klissenbauer in the midst of 50 years of the exhibition center.
Erwin Klissenbauer in the midst of 50 years of the exhibition center.
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Terracotta bust and Pippi effigy
The new host presented his personal highlights to the "Krone" during the joint tour. In addition to an original hair bell by Albrecht Dürer, these include "Astronomicum Caesareum", an astronomical masterpiece of book art (in the form of a horoscope) and a terracotta bust that was found on a farm in the neighborhood and has now found a place in the exhibition. Instead, an image of Pippi Longstocking can be found in the original place in the inner courtyard.

Schallaburg Castle is a popular excursion destination.
Schallaburg Castle is a popular excursion destination.
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
The exhibition at Schallaburg Castle "Renaissance - once, now &amp; here".
The exhibition at Schallaburg Castle "Renaissance - once, now &amp; here".
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
The original Seychelles nutshell - known as mermaids' bums.
The original Seychelles nutshell - known as mermaids' bums.
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Nutshell more valuable than gold
A special highlight, however, is a Seychelles nutshell - which was once thought to be the buttocks of mermaids. On loan from the Kunsthistorisches Museum, it was worth more than pure gold at the time. But Klissenbauer, once a passionate volleyball player, was also taken with the Ballhaus. The new castle on the site has recently become accessible for the first time.

The new managing director's declared aim: "We want to extend the length of time visitors spend here, further develop the outdoor area and create highlights for cyclists, Danube boat travelers and Wachau tourists," says Klissenbauer. Incidentally, next year's motto is "Dreams Dreams" - from sleep to daydreams, because this topic really does concern everyone.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
