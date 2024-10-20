A modern journey through time behind old castle walls

Erwin Klissenbauer has felt at home here from day one. The Schallaburg in the Mostviertel region has been the new workplace of the current Managing Director for around six months. And also his absolute "feel-good place". "I practically go on vacation every day," says Klissenbauer. The Renaissance castle in the district of Melk has now established itself as a popular excursion destination. Because it has a lot to offer: In addition to changing exhibitions, castle tours, culinary delights, a pirate playground and puzzle action in the escape room await visitors.