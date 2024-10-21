Wave of bankruptcies rolls on: another sad record

Private individuals on average over 100,000 euros in debt

The situation in the private sector is hardly any better, with the third negative record year in a row looming. By the end of September, 761 private bankruptcies had been opened, and the high of 1049 proceedings for the whole of 2022 could be exceeded this year. The option of personal bankruptcy has been available since 1995, with the highest annual figures recorded in Styria in the past two years - and probably this year too.