Wave of bankruptcies rolls on: another sad record
The insolvency statistics for the first three quarters show a new high for Styria. Starting from the already deep red level of the previous year, the economic downturn has now driven even more companies into insolvency. By far the largest bankruptcy is that of Fisker-GmbH.
The bare figures speak volumes: a 19.4 percent increase in company insolvencies compared to the already alarming year 2023, 1.84 billion in total liabilities in Styria in the first three quarters (the lion's share of which is attributable to Fisker), 1742 jobs at risk.
Ten bankruptcies per week
This year, an average of ten Styrian companies have gone bankrupt every week. In absolute figures, this amounts to 382 domestic companies from January to September, and the figures for 2019 (387) and 2018 (408) are likely to be exceeded as early as October, according to the latest statistics from the Alpine Creditors' Association (AKV).
Fisker alone accounts for 1.5 billion
The Fisker bankruptcy at the beginning of May is a special case. Of the 1.84 billion euros in total liabilities that the AKV statistics show for our province, no less than 1.54 billion is attributable to the failed e-car manufacturer based in Graz. Creditors had even filed claims amounting to 3.8 billion euros.
The insolvency of the Upper Styrian sports retailer geomix AG affected the most employees with 74. This was followed by Dynamic Assembly Machines Anlagenbau in Gleisdorf with 57 employees. The Fisker bankruptcy took "only" 47 jobs with it. The sectors most affected were once again the construction sector with 95 insolvencies, followed by retail (89) and gastronomy (64).
The three biggest Styrian bankruptcies
- Fisker GmbH: 1.5 billion euros in liabilities according to AKV
- geomix AG: 36.4 million euros
- Dynamic Assembly Machines: 14.9 million euros
Private individuals on average over 100,000 euros in debt
The situation in the private sector is hardly any better, with the third negative record year in a row looming. By the end of September, 761 private bankruptcies had been opened, and the high of 1049 proceedings for the whole of 2022 could be exceeded this year. The option of personal bankruptcy has been available since 1995, with the highest annual figures recorded in Styria in the past two years - and probably this year too.
The average debt of those affected is 108,600 euros. It is striking that the older the people, the higher the amounts. And: 61 percent of personal insolvencies affect men, who also have far higher debts (138,100 euros compared to 62,400 euros for women).
