“A bus is just a big car with tires”

Why are you the friendliest bus driver in town?

It's particularly important to me to greet every passenger personally - on every shift. This small gesture often makes passengers very happy. Many then come from the back to the front and thank me when they get off. There is also a lot of positive feedback from Wiener Linien itself, which is then passed on to me. For me, friendliness is not an obligation, but a way of life. Some people also say thank you with small gestures, for example with sweets in the handle. I even got a little angel for Christmas once.