"The person next door"
“A bus is just a big car with tires”
She greets every passenger individually with a smile: that's why Catherine Lehninger is Vienna's friendliest bus driver.
"Krone": How long have you been behind the wheel?
Catherine Lehninger: I got my D driving license with Wiener Linien in spring 2022 and I've been driving buses since July 2022. I've already worked in the hospitality industry, in the office and as a gas and water plumber. But I never thought I'd get this job at over 50!
What is special about your job?
I've always been interested in buses. I love driving and have turned my hobby into a career. After all, a bus is just a big car with four or more tires (laughs). But when you're on the road with the big boys, it's a completely different feeling. By that I mean our XL articulated buses. After all, they are 20 meters long and run on routes 11A and 11B, for example.
Do you prefer to travel during the day or at night?
I now prefer to travel during the day. But not because I'm afraid, but because of my biorhythm. After all, at 57, I'm no longer the youngest. On some routes, my shift doesn't end until 2:15 am. The earliest journey for us starts at half past three in the morning.
Why are you the friendliest bus driver in town?
It's particularly important to me to greet every passenger personally - on every shift. This small gesture often makes passengers very happy. Many then come from the back to the front and thank me when they get off. There is also a lot of positive feedback from Wiener Linien itself, which is then passed on to me. For me, friendliness is not an obligation, but a way of life. Some people also say thank you with small gestures, for example with sweets in the handle. I even got a little angel for Christmas once.
Do you wish you had more female colleagues?
Female bus drivers are now a matter of course, but I would like to see more women in the profession. I regret that I didn't apply much earlier.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
