No mega party, but fine New Year’s Eve events

Radio stream for Linz gastronomy

"There was a lot of interest, around 30 restaurateurs accepted the invitation." What became clear at the meeting: There won't be a big stage and party on the main square, but possibly one or two smaller stages as hotspots. There is a willingness for individual, smaller events that are advertised under a common brand image. Another exciting approach: because not everyone can (or wants to) afford a DJ or live music on December 31, there is the idea of an online radio stream, hosted by 2:tages:bart, which would be played in all businesses.