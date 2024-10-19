Vorteilswelt
Plans for Linz

No mega party, but fine New Year’s Eve events

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 11:20

The announced gastronomy summit on the topic of "New Year's Eve in Linz" brought countless ideas to light on Thursday. Provided the city gives the green light - and with it the commitment for a budget - the detailed planning for this year's December 31st will begin.

As is well known, the ÖVP had called for a municipal New Year's Eve party in an urgent motion at the last municipal council meeting. Martin Hajart and Co. assumed that the motion would be assigned to the city senate or the economic committee, but the request was - as reported - immediately returned to Doris Lang-Mayerhofer's cultural committee.

In order to sound out the will of Linz's restaurateurs, Michael Nell, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Hotel Industry in the Chamber of Commerce, invited them to a gastronomy summit.

Radio stream for Linz gastronomy
"There was a lot of interest, around 30 restaurateurs accepted the invitation." What became clear at the meeting: There won't be a big stage and party on the main square, but possibly one or two smaller stages as hotspots. There is a willingness for individual, smaller events that are advertised under a common brand image. Another exciting approach: because not everyone can (or wants to) afford a DJ or live music on December 31, there is the idea of an online radio stream, hosted by 2:tages:bart, which would be played in all businesses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
