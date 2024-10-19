Plans for Linz
No mega party, but fine New Year’s Eve events
The announced gastronomy summit on the topic of "New Year's Eve in Linz" brought countless ideas to light on Thursday. Provided the city gives the green light - and with it the commitment for a budget - the detailed planning for this year's December 31st will begin.
As is well known, the ÖVP had called for a municipal New Year's Eve party in an urgent motion at the last municipal council meeting. Martin Hajart and Co. assumed that the motion would be assigned to the city senate or the economic committee, but the request was - as reported - immediately returned to Doris Lang-Mayerhofer's cultural committee.
In order to sound out the will of Linz's restaurateurs, Michael Nell, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Hotel Industry in the Chamber of Commerce, invited them to a gastronomy summit.
Radio stream for Linz gastronomy
"There was a lot of interest, around 30 restaurateurs accepted the invitation." What became clear at the meeting: There won't be a big stage and party on the main square, but possibly one or two smaller stages as hotspots. There is a willingness for individual, smaller events that are advertised under a common brand image. Another exciting approach: because not everyone can (or wants to) afford a DJ or live music on December 31, there is the idea of an online radio stream, hosted by 2:tages:bart, which would be played in all businesses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.