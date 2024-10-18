Battle for the White House
More than 10 million US citizens have already voted
Two and a half weeks before the US presidential election, more than ten million voters have already cast their ballots. According to the University of Florida's Election Research Institute, 10.1 million US citizens had exercised their right to vote early by Friday morning, more than three million of them in the swing states that are likely to decide the election.
In the southern US state of Georgia, where early voting has been possible since Tuesday, a record turnout has already been recorded. In neighboring North Carolina, there was also a high turnout for early voting, which is possible by appearing in person at polling stations that are already open or by postal vote.
Trump the Harris?
The two rivals in the race for the White House, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican ex-President Donald Trump, planned to hold campaign rallies in the swing state of Michigan on Friday. More than 800,000 people have already cast their votes there.
In the US state with the metropolis of Detroit, there are numerous Muslim and Arab voters who accuse the incumbent government of its massive support for Israel in the Gaza war.
Landmark election
The election on November 5 is considered to be decisive for the future of US democracy and the future foreign policy of the world power, with polls predicting an extremely close result. The president is elected indirectly by a college of electors sent by the individual US states.
Due to this peculiarity of the US electoral system, the decision is likely to be made in just a few states, the swing states, where the outcome of the election is particularly close. Michigan, with its 15 electors, is one of these seven particularly contested US states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.