Kicked out after years
This is why the Kampusverein should no longer attend the Advent market
"Fuchsteufelswild" are the Schaunburgteufeln from Eferding. After nine years of cooperation at the traditional Schmiedstraßenadvent, the town's marketing department no longer wants the "dark fellows" to take part this year. Complaints from visitors and merchants are said to be the reason.
"Yes, the rumors are unfortunately true. The Schaunburgteufeln were kicked out of the Schmiedstraßenadvent by Eferding City Marketing," says Chairman Patrick Oberreiner, audibly angry. The reason for his anger is the fact that this year, for the first time in nine years, the Krampus group will not be taking part in the traditional Christmas market.
Perchten attract visitors
However, the Perchten and the angel stand they run would attract numerous visitors. "We asked around in the local stores and you could see the shock on some people's faces at the news," says Oberreiner. Many people on social media also took the side of the customs association and said: "Then you can't go to this event anymore" or "What a shame, we were only there because of you".
Visitors are said to have been frightened
In addition to the anger at being "kicked out", the financial loss also plays a major role. "We always generate a considerable amount of the costs for the Krampus run that we organize," says the chairman.
I am personally sorry about this and I am trying to find another solution with those responsible for city marketing.
Bürgermeister Eferding, Christian Penn
End is still open
The reason for the expulsion was years of massive complaints from business people and visitors, according to the city marketing department, which supports the merchants in organizing the market. However, the last word has not yet been spoken on the matter.
Round table to bring clarification
"On the part of Eferding City Marketing and Tourism, we have invited the Krampus Round Table to a round table next week so that we can talk to each other. This invitation was also accepted by the Schaunburgteufeln," Birgit Rauscher from the city marketing association informs us. A conversation that Mayor Christian Penn would also like to have - he has only had good experiences with the devils so far.
