“A wolf howled right on my terrace”

What sounds like something out of a bad horror movie became a bitter reality for a 28-year-old woman. She was in the house when she heard a wolf howling at around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday evening. "I live in a residential area, but near a forest. So I tilted the patio door to better localize the sound," she says. But even though wolf sightings in the Amstetten district had recently become more frequent, she didn't believe she had actually spotted an Isegrim. "It was right on the terrace," says the mother of two.