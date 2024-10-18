“Yes to the Nikolo!” What the ÖVP is planning for nurseries

Calls for compulsory pre-school year

Drexler and Amon have raised eyebrows with a proposal to the federal government: if children, especially those without German as their mother tongue, are found to have an insufficient command of German during the already mandatory language assessment in the last year of kindergarten, they should be required to complete a compulsory pre-school year in future. The focus there should be on learning the German language, and after a year they will then enter the first year of elementary school.