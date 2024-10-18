Expansion, new preschool
“Yes to the Nikolo!” What the ÖVP is planning for nurseries
More places, especially for under-threes, a new compulsory pre-school year for children with poor German language skills and a clear commitment to Christian festivals: Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler and Provincial Councillor Werner Amon (both ÖVP) presented their plans for the youngest Styrians.
Werner Amon has been Styrian State Councillor for Education for more than two years. He is happy to report that group closures in kindergartens were on the agenda at the time and teachers regularly demonstrated. Countermeasures were taken, salaries were increased, bureaucratic simplifications were made - and the situation calmed down. In Amon's first year, there was even a 15,000 euro bonus for new, lateral and returning teachers. It was paid out 441 times and 440 people are still working in children's services today.
As Christopher Drexler emphasizes, new facilities are also being opened all the time. Nevertheless, there are currently only places in crèches for 28.5 percent of under-threes. The ÖVP leaders admit that there is a need to catch up here. The aim is therefore to open 110 more crèche groups with 1540 places by 2027/28.
Expansion in Graz is stalling
There are already more nursery places than children in Styria - but not always where they are needed. This is why we are also expanding here: 195 new groups with 3,900 places are planned for the next few years.
We will not rest until every child in Styria who needs a childcare place gets one.
Landeshautpmann Christopher Drexler
When asked about the faltering expansion in the provincial capital of Graz, the city hall coalition (KPÖ, Greens, SPÖ) is called to account: It could not be that 19 million euros from the federal government's Future Fund would not lead to any increase in the education budget. "This must be resolved. The state keeps a close eye on the city of Graz's finances. We expect the city to look at this issue of the future," said Drexler.
One thing is clear: due to the expansion and the gradual reduction in group sizes in kindergartens, more staff will be needed. Amon emphasizes that 70 percent of Bafep graduates are now entering the profession. He is confident that 1,200 students will complete their training as elementary educators in the next three years.
Calls for compulsory pre-school year
Drexler and Amon have raised eyebrows with a proposal to the federal government: if children, especially those without German as their mother tongue, are found to have an insufficient command of German during the already mandatory language assessment in the last year of kindergarten, they should be required to complete a compulsory pre-school year in future. The focus there should be on learning the German language, and after a year they will then enter the first year of elementary school.
And if this proposal is not accepted by the federal government? "We will examine the extent to which we can implement this ourselves as the province of Styria," says Amon.
Christian festivals should be celebrated
One thing is also important to Drexler: the traditional festivals of the year should be celebrated in kindergartens. "Yes to St. Nicholas! Yes to Thanksgiving! Yes to Christmas! Yes to Easter!" he says. There is often uncertainty in the facilities as to what can still be celebrated. Drexler speaks of a recommendation, even if - as Amon emphasizes - specifications are also possible via the technical supervision.
