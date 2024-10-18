The last minutes of Hamas terror chief Sinwar

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the footage shows Sinwar "in the final moments of his elimination" during an army operation in the west of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

According to military spokesman Daniel Hagari, the Israeli army had been tracking Sinwar for months. The IDF and the domestic intelligence service Shin Bet had been working for months to gather information about Sinwar, who had only risen to become the political leader of Hamas in August, according to Hagari.