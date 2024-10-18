Drone video
The last minutes of Hamas terror chief Sinwar
On Thursday, Israel confirmed that the mastermind of the terror attack on October 7, 2023, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, had been killed during an operation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. A short time later, Israel's army released drone footage (see video above) showing the terror godfather's final moments.
According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the footage shows Sinwar "in the final moments of his elimination" during an army operation in the west of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
According to military spokesman Daniel Hagari, the Israeli army had been tracking Sinwar for months. The IDF and the domestic intelligence service Shin Bet had been working for months to gather information about Sinwar, who had only risen to become the political leader of Hamas in August, according to Hagari.
Terror godfather was cornered
Wednesday's operation began when IDF troops discovered three Hamas terrorists fleeing from house to house in Rafah. Sinwar, who was wounded and trying to hide, was eventually cornered and killed by IDF forces. He was armed and had 40,000 shekels (the equivalent of just under 10,000 euros) with him.
"Yahya Sinwar hid for a long time in the area that our forces had surrounded. We didn't know he was there, but we continued to act with determination. Last night, the forces identified three terrorists who were fleeing from house to house," Hagari reported. IDF forces attacked the trio and there was an exchange of fire.
Sinwar finally fled alone into a building. "Our forces searched with a drone," said army spokesman Hagari. The Hamas leader, who was injured in one hand by the shots, can be seen in the recording wearing a mask and - sitting in an armchair - throwing a stick at the drone in his final moments. Then the video breaks off.
Identified by dental and fingerprints
According to media reports, forensic experts from the Israeli police established Sinwar's identity using dental and fingerprints. A DNA test was also carried out. Israel has the biometric data of the Hamas leader because he spent more than 20 years in Israeli custody.
Is Hamas now taking revenge on the hostages?
The fate of around 100 hostages still held by Hamas is in fact completely uncertain. However, efforts to secure their release are now likely to be even more difficult. Relatives of those abducted fear that Hamas fighters will retaliate and kill hostages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
