Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

99ers before the hit

“The fun of ice hockey is back!”

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 08:00

Six wins, one overtime point and only one defeat - the newly formed Graz ice hockey team has started the season as planned. Before the 99ers welcome Bolzano on Friday (kick-off at 7.30 pm) for a clash at the top of the table, Michael Schiechl is delighted with the eight points in his account, which sweeten his umpteenth spring.

0 Kommentare

"I don't want to end my career like this," growled the 35-year-old after the last "nightmare season", in which the 99ers finished last. The former team striker from Zeltweg has extended his contract in Graz for two years - and is pleased to note that neo-president Herbert Jerich, sporting director Philipp Pinter and coach Harry Lange have put together a team that makes you dream. "They've done a good job with scouting," says Schiechl, "they've brought in some really good people who now have to grow together as a unit."

Michael Schiechl hopes that the 99ers can knock on the door at the top. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Michael Schiechl hopes that the 99ers can knock on the door at the top.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Something different to Innsbruck or Ljubljana 
Schiechl continues: "Holzer (ex-NHL pro) gives us a lot of composure in defense - and we've brought in players with a lot of potential up front (Gooch, Roy, Ticar, Haudum) who were top scorers at their clubs. But some of them still have to accept their new roles and understand what it takes to win. Because it's a different thing to shine in Innsbruck or Ljubljana, or to knock on the door of a potential champion team. If we want that, everyone has to give their best." Schiechl knows exactly how to win from his own experience - after all, he won the championship with Salzburg in 2010 and 2011.

"We'll now see where we really stand against Bolzano and Salzburg," says the hobby beekeeper - but one thing has already visibly improved under his former teammate Harry Lange: "It's something completely different when you finally win again. The fun of ice hockey is back!"

Any turbulence can't affect the old warhorse: "Nothing scares a father of three so easily!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Volker Silli
Volker Silli
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf