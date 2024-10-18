99ers before the hit
“The fun of ice hockey is back!”
Six wins, one overtime point and only one defeat - the newly formed Graz ice hockey team has started the season as planned. Before the 99ers welcome Bolzano on Friday (kick-off at 7.30 pm) for a clash at the top of the table, Michael Schiechl is delighted with the eight points in his account, which sweeten his umpteenth spring.
"I don't want to end my career like this," growled the 35-year-old after the last "nightmare season", in which the 99ers finished last. The former team striker from Zeltweg has extended his contract in Graz for two years - and is pleased to note that neo-president Herbert Jerich, sporting director Philipp Pinter and coach Harry Lange have put together a team that makes you dream. "They've done a good job with scouting," says Schiechl, "they've brought in some really good people who now have to grow together as a unit."
Something different to Innsbruck or Ljubljana
Schiechl continues: "Holzer (ex-NHL pro) gives us a lot of composure in defense - and we've brought in players with a lot of potential up front (Gooch, Roy, Ticar, Haudum) who were top scorers at their clubs. But some of them still have to accept their new roles and understand what it takes to win. Because it's a different thing to shine in Innsbruck or Ljubljana, or to knock on the door of a potential champion team. If we want that, everyone has to give their best." Schiechl knows exactly how to win from his own experience - after all, he won the championship with Salzburg in 2010 and 2011.
"We'll now see where we really stand against Bolzano and Salzburg," says the hobby beekeeper - but one thing has already visibly improved under his former teammate Harry Lange: "It's something completely different when you finally win again. The fun of ice hockey is back!"
Any turbulence can't affect the old warhorse: "Nothing scares a father of three so easily!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
