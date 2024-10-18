“The fun of ice hockey is back!”

Something different to Innsbruck or Ljubljana

Schiechl continues: "Holzer (ex-NHL pro) gives us a lot of composure in defense - and we've brought in players with a lot of potential up front (Gooch, Roy, Ticar, Haudum) who were top scorers at their clubs. But some of them still have to accept their new roles and understand what it takes to win. Because it's a different thing to shine in Innsbruck or Ljubljana, or to knock on the door of a potential champion team. If we want that, everyone has to give their best." Schiechl knows exactly how to win from his own experience - after all, he won the championship with Salzburg in 2010 and 2011.