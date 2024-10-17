"Would like to clarify something"
Why Liam Payne traveled to Argentina before his death
Mourning for Liam Payne: the singer fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room. In a video he released two weeks earlier, he spoke about the reasons for his trip to Argentina.
The shock and grief for Liam Payne after the tragic death of the 31-year-old is not only great among fans. On Thursday, the stars also mourned the loss of the talented musician who once achieved worldwide fame with the band One Direction.
Reconciliation with Horan
And one of his ex-bandmates, of all people, was also one of the reasons why Payne embarked on this fateful trip to Argentina in the first place. Payne revealed this himself in a Snapchat video that he posted two weeks ago, reported Page Six.
The ex-boyband member wanted to attend one of Horan's concerts in the South American country and talk to him.
"I think we could just go and say hello," Payne explained in the clip, according to the US celebrity site. "It's been a while since Niall and I have spoken. We have a lot of things we need to talk about. And I want to work some things out with this guy."
While there are "no bad feelings or anything like that" between him and his ex-bandmate, Payne continued in the clip. Nevertheless, he felt the need to speak to Horan.
"Reunited"
Payne actually attended a Niall Horan concert in Argentina on October 2. A fan video shows the singer with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who had accompanied him to South America, in the audience area. Payne also posed for photos with fans.
There was also a meeting with Niall Horan that evening, as evidenced by a social media post by Payne with Horan, which has since been shared on Twitter. The Brit wrote on the joint post with a little heart: "Reunited".
Payne and girlfriend extended vacation
A five-day trip to South America had been planned. In fact, Payne and Cassidy ended up staying for around two weeks. On the day of his death, however, the singer was alone in the hotel room - his girlfriend had already left on Monday.
The exact circumstances of Liam Payne's death are currently being investigated by the police. As previously reported, the musician suffered such serious injuries when he fell from the third floor that there was "no possibility of resuscitation" when the emergency services arrived. It was only possible to determine that Payne had died.
With One Direction to stardom
So far there has been no public reaction from Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to the death of their ex-bandmate. The five singers rose to fame on the TV show 'The X Factor' and enjoyed huge success as boy band One Direction. In 2016, the band announced that they were taking a break.
Payne announced in the same year that he was working on a solo album. He leaves behind his seven-year-old son Bear from his relationship with British singer Cheryl Cole, with whom he was together from 2016 to 2018.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis helpline on 142. You can find more crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.
