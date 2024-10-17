Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Have finished"

“Pressure from Jaqueline”? Now the dispute is escalating

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 12:45

Heribert Kasper, a long-time friend of the family and self-proclaimed mediator, reportedly tried to smooth things over between the Lugners - Leo wanted no part of it and lashed out publicly. How the supposed misunderstanding now led to a rift - and who is supposed to be pulling the strings ... 

0 Kommentare

"To blame it all on me now, to make me look bad in public, is really disappointing and disingenuous!" Heribert Kasper has now spoken out again with this devastating verdict. "Mr. Ferrari" is bitterly disappointed by this development.

As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, Heribert Kasper claims to have had a conciliatory telephone conversation with Jaqueline's husband, Leo Lugner, regarding a discussion with widow Simone. In retrospect, however, the FPÖ politician claimed not to have known anything about it and accused Kasper of making a name for himself in the media at the expense of others. 

Is Jaqueline involved? 
As he says, he only wanted to restore family peace and is now being unjustly publicly criticized for his efforts: "I've never lied to anyone in my entire life! I am still one of those people who are unfortunately dying out, as a great advocate of values! That's more important to me than any fame [...] The fact that Leo is now portraying me as a 'twister and liar', just because of pressure from Jaqueline, is unacceptable and very disappointing! He made the mistake because he probably didn't discuss it with her! Why didn't he ask me not to talk to Simone? At the latest when he saw that I had told her, he could have reacted!"

And indeed: as screenshots (available to Krone) of the WhatsApp chat between the two squabblers show, Kasper did inform Leo Lugner that he had also brought Simone into the mediation process. However, Jaqueline's husband later claimed not to have meant it that way. According to him, a further discussion could have taken place, if - and this too is now presumably off the table - only with the sports car fan Kasper. 

"It's closed for me!"
Whether it was a misunderstanding or whether people were deliberately played off against each other is ultimately unclear. We can only speculate as to who is really behind the chaos - but one thing is clear: this peace offering backfired!

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over", Kasper announces at the end, the disputes spread like a forest fire, sweeping non-family members along with them and now actually leading to a break with a long-time companion ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf