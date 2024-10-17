Is the help available for young people sufficient?

However, a request to the "Chill-Out" association for young people in need can defuse the situation: There are currently five young people on the waiting list there, but they are already receiving outpatient care. In fact, many children and young people need support - but the services are well received and there is a good exchange with politicians. Nevertheless, the Greens are calling for a social strategy. As a first step, the party is calling for a survey on the security of care. The responsible SPÖ-LR Eva Pawlata sees a good range of help in Tyrol. "Child and youth welfare is right at the top of my political agenda. I have been able to visit many facilities and can say that very good and indispensable work is being done there. Strengthening these structures will be a priority in the 2025 budget."