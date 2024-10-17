More and more drug addicts
Is the help available for young people sufficient?
The number of young people suffering from drug addiction is increasing. This is also the case in Tyrol. Recently, there have been repeated problems with aid organizations. The Greens are therefore calling for a social strategy in the province. However, the youth aid organization "Chill-Out" can defuse the situation.
Mixed drug use and overdoses - more and more young people in Tyrol are endangering their own lives with drugs. This has not only been highlighted by a number of "Tiroler Krone" reports, but Elisabeth Harasser, former child and youth advocate for Tyrol, also noted this fact this year. For her, it is clear that there is a connection between substance use and traumatization, experiences of violence and other threats to children's welfare. Children and young people are admitted to the clinic three to five times a week after heavy drug use. The trend is rising.
Social inequality in Tyrol continues to grow. And the weakest members of our society - children and young people - are the main victims.
LA Zeliha Arslan (Grüne)
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Association for young people in need can provide reassurance
But what is the situation in Tyrol, where can young people turn when their own home becomes unbearable? There seem to be recurring problems with care in Tyrol: In 2021, for example, the state's contract with the youth facility "Das Netz" had to be terminated following financial inconsistencies; at its peak, up to 42 young people were cared for there. The SOS Children's Village had to step in. In 2024, "Jugendland" is now in trouble.
Child and youth welfare is at the top of my political agenda.
LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ)
Bild: Land Tirol
However, a request to the "Chill-Out" association for young people in need can defuse the situation: There are currently five young people on the waiting list there, but they are already receiving outpatient care. In fact, many children and young people need support - but the services are well received and there is a good exchange with politicians. Nevertheless, the Greens are calling for a social strategy. As a first step, the party is calling for a survey on the security of care. The responsible SPÖ-LR Eva Pawlata sees a good range of help in Tyrol. "Child and youth welfare is right at the top of my political agenda. I have been able to visit many facilities and can say that very good and indispensable work is being done there. Strengthening these structures will be a priority in the 2025 budget."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.