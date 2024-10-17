ÖVP now calls for an end to the provincial levy

SPÖ refers to the federal government

SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst, on the other hand, points out that a special support package for municipalities was only presented in the summer, and now the recovery fund has also been introduced. Burgenland's municipalities are still in the best financial position despite the tense situation because they also have to make the lowest transfer payments to the state. The difficult financial situation of the municipalities was due to the disastrous policies of the turquoise-green federal government.