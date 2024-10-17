Bregenz kickers enjoy their “short vacation”

"We had looked each other in the eye almost every day on the pitch for four months, so it was important for the players to have a few days off now," said Bregenz coach Regi van Acker, who gave his players a "short break" during the international break. But it wasn't completely free either, grinned the Belgian. "The players who haven't had so much game time so far have trained twice in the stadium. The others were given an individual program to do at home."