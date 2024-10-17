Vorteilswelt
International break

Bregenz kickers enjoy their “short vacation”

17.10.2024 08:55

Important matches await Bregenz coach Regi van Acker and his team over the next two weeks. That's why the Belgian coach gave his players a few days off during the international break - albeit with restrictions.

"We had looked each other in the eye almost every day on the pitch for four months, so it was important for the players to have a few days off now," said Bregenz coach Regi van Acker, who gave his players a "short break" during the international break. But it wasn't completely free either, grinned the Belgian. "The players who haven't had so much game time so far have trained twice in the stadium. The others were given an individual program to do at home."

Apart from Stefan Umjenovic (picture/cruciate ligament) and Djawal Kaiba (torn muscle bundle), all Bregenz players are currently fit. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Apart from Stefan Umjenovic (picture/cruciate ligament) and Djawal Kaiba (torn muscle bundle), all Bregenz players are currently fit.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Now all the Black & Whites are at a top level, explains Van Acker. They have been working hard again this week. That's a good thing, because the next few weeks will be important for the provincial capital team. After the away game at FAC on Friday, the derby at home against Austria Lustenau is on the agenda, followed by the ÖFB Cup round of 16 at home against GAK just a few days later.

 "There's already a lot of talk about the derby, advance ticket sales are going very well. The cup is also a very big story for Bregenz," says the coach, "but we still have to be a little careful. First of all, we have to travel to FAC and have a difficult game ahead of us. After that, we can concentrate fully on the derby against Lustenau."

