Home loans are finally cheaper again

It should be worth taking out a loan now, as interest rates for long-term fixed-rate loans are expected to rise slightly in the longer term, as they are usually higher than those for variable-rate loans. For borrowers, this means that they will not have to pay a higher interest rate for a 30-year hedge against rising interest rates than for a three- or five-year hedge, for example. Currently, hedging with long-term fixed interest rates is still particularly attractive for new loans, even if the interest rate advantage of long-term fixed interest rates has already diminished somewhat compared to the past.