Change of course planned
“Radar city” Ried abolishes four speed cameras from 2025
Last year, Ried collected 1.2 million euros in fines for speeding and other traffic violations. A few years before that, the fines even amounted to a whopping 1.8 million euros. Despite tight city finances and a looming budget deficit, a change of course is planned.
Ried im Innkreis is rethinking: The municipal council in December is to decide on halving the eight fixed radar units in the town. A third speed camera is to be purchased instead. The issue has been a hot topic for years, but the vote in the traffic committee was recently unanimous.
Gradual changeover from 2025
Traffic officer and SP city deputy Peter Stummer wants to use this step to shed the image of the "radar city". "We will no longer budget for the fines. They will also be included in the road construction budget."
The changeover is due to begin in 2025. The plan: all eight boxes will be retained, only four will be "armed". Four outdated devices will be removed. The police will decide which four locations will flash. Stummer has no concerns about road safety.
We don't want to continue with the city's old speed camera policy. The income from the fines will also no longer be budgeted, they will be added to the budget for road construction.
Peter Stummer, SP-Stadtvize
"The speed cameras already only have a marginal influence on this." Speeding drivers with local knowledge in particular slow down briefly in front of the boxes and then step on the gas. "With the purchase of a third radar car, we are more flexible." In order to defuse accusations of rip-offs, the location of the speed cameras will also be published in good time in future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
