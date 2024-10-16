“Radar city” Ried abolishes four speed cameras from 2025

Ried im Innkreis is rethinking: The municipal council in December is to decide on halving the eight fixed radar units in the town. A third speed camera is to be purchased instead. The issue has been a hot topic for years, but the vote in the traffic committee was recently unanimous.

Gradual changeover from 2025

Traffic officer and SP city deputy Peter Stummer wants to use this step to shed the image of the "radar city". "We will no longer budget for the fines. They will also be included in the road construction budget."