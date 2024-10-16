Battle for voters
Harris questions Trump’s mental health
Three weeks before the US presidential election on 5 November, Kamala Harris is increasingly focusing her campaign on winning black votes and addressing Trump's age and health. "I will point out that the people who worked most closely with Donald Trump when he was president (...) all said he was dangerous and unfit to hold office."
In a radio interview, Kamala Harris accused Trump of not standing up for the constitution. "This man is weak and unfit," she said after Trump's strange campaign appearance in Pennsylvania, again casting doubt on his suitability for the presidency.
"Lost and confused"
Her team explained that Trump had appeared "lost, confused and frozen" during his appearance, which ended in a music show.
Trump had spoken to a packed hall during his appearance (see video below), while two of his supporters suffered a fainting spell - whereupon the organizers played the "Ave Maria", which is often played at funerals. The event was later turned into a music event.
Video: Trump's bizarre campaign appearance
"I hope he's doing well"
At first, Trump answered questions in a friendly manner, then he had enough and played his favorite music for about 30 minutes, to which he moved slightly back and forth. Kamala Harris later commented ironically on the online service X: "I hope he's okay."
Joe Biden pokes fun at Trump: "Loser!"
US President Joe Biden also made fun of Trump after the bizarre appearance. "He stood on stage for 30 minutes and danced," Biden said at an event in Philadelphia. "I'm serious. What's wrong with this guy?" Biden also called Trump a "loser" and immediately added: "He's a loser in everything he does." In June, he had called Trump a "moron".
He's a loser at everything he does.
Joe Biden über Trump
Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, on the other hand, explained that "something very special" had happened between Trump and his supporters that evening. Trump himself also defended the event: "It was incredible!"
The election campaign is likely to get even dirtier in the time remaining, considering that Trump had already called Harris a "freak", made fun of her background and skin color and even accused her of hating Jews. "She has a really low IQ," he attested to her in Atlanta. "She's a stupid version of Bernie Sanders and even further to the left than him."
Battle for black voters
Harris, meanwhile, is trying to generate votes from black voters. Polls (still) show that she has fewer black voters supporting Harris than US President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and her campaign and supporters like Barack Obama are working to win back that support in Michigan and other key states with narrow majorities (see video at the top).
In the coming days, Harris has more important media appointments lined up. On Wednesday, she will be interviewed by Fox News. Harris is the first woman to run for President of the United States. She would be the second African-American person to head the USA after Barack Obama and also has Asian ancestors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.