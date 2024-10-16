Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Battle for voters

Harris questions Trump’s mental health

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 08:40

Three weeks before the US presidential election on 5 November, Kamala Harris is increasingly focusing her campaign on winning black votes and addressing Trump's age and health. "I will point out that the people who worked most closely with Donald Trump when he was president (...) all said he was dangerous and unfit to hold office."

0 Kommentare

In a radio interview, Kamala Harris accused Trump of not standing up for the constitution. "This man is weak and unfit," she said after Trump's strange campaign appearance in Pennsylvania, again casting doubt on his suitability for the presidency.

"Lost and confused"
 Her team explained that Trump had appeared "lost, confused and frozen" during his appearance, which ended in a music show.

Trump had spoken to a packed hall during his appearance (see video below), while two of his supporters suffered a fainting spell - whereupon the organizers played the "Ave Maria", which is often played at funerals. The event was later turned into a music event.

Video: Trump's bizarre campaign appearance

"I hope he's doing well"
At first, Trump answered questions in a friendly manner, then he had enough and played his favorite music for about 30 minutes, to which he moved slightly back and forth. Kamala Harris later commented ironically on the online service X: "I hope he's okay."

Joe Biden pokes fun at Trump: "Loser!"
 US President Joe Biden also made fun of Trump after the bizarre appearance. "He stood on stage for 30 minutes and danced," Biden said at an event in Philadelphia. "I'm serious. What's wrong with this guy?" Biden also called Trump a "loser" and immediately added: "He's a loser in everything he does." In June, he had called Trump a "moron".

Zitat Icon

He's a loser at everything he does.

Joe Biden über Trump

Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, on the other hand, explained that "something very special" had happened between Trump and his supporters that evening. Trump himself also defended the event: "It was incredible!"

The election campaign is likely to get even dirtier in the time remaining, considering that Trump had already called Harris a "freak"made fun of her background and skin color and even accused her of hating Jews. "She has a really low IQ," he attested to her in Atlanta. "She's a stupid version of Bernie Sanders and even further to the left than him."

Battle for black voters
Harris, meanwhile, is trying to generate votes from black voters. Polls (still) show that she has fewer black voters supporting Harris than US President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and her campaign and supporters like Barack Obama are working to win back that support in Michigan and other key states with narrow majorities (see video at the top).

Polls (still) show that fewer black voters support Harris than US President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. (Bild: KameraOne)
Polls (still) show that fewer black voters support Harris than US President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
(Bild: KameraOne)

In the coming days, Harris has more important media appointments lined up. On Wednesday, she will be interviewed by Fox News. Harris is the first woman to run for President of the United States. She would be the second African-American person to head the USA after Barack Obama and also has Asian ancestors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf