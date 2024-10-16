Drunk and aggressive
Austrian woman thrown out of Bavarian spa
Last weekend, the spa trip of a 40-year-old Austrian woman in the town of Lindau on Lake Constance (Bavaria) ended in the custody of the German police. The woman and her German companion had attracted attention in the sauna area of the local thermal baths by shouting loudly due to excessive alcohol consumption.
On Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., a member of staff at the Lindau thermal baths reported problems with a heavily intoxicated couple who were shouting loudly and behaving unruly in the sauna area. The two, a 42-year-old man from Westallgäu and a 40-year-old woman from Austria, disregarded a ban that had already been issued.
As the two did not leave despite the ban, they were escorted out of the spa by the police officers who had rushed to the scene. This did not go down well with the Austrian woman in particular. She tried to kick an officer and also began to insult and swear at the police officers. As neither person could be calmed down and became increasingly aggressive, the police officers handcuffed both people and took them into custody.
The Bavarian authorities opened a preliminary investigation against the sauna-going drunkards for trespassing, insulting, resisting law enforcement officers and assaulting police officers. The police officers deployed remained unharmed.
