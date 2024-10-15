Bad accusations
Mbappe “shocked”: Now there’s a lawsuit!
Following media reports of rape allegations against French soccer star Kylian Mbappe, the Swedish public prosecutor's office has confirmed an investigation. The Frenchman is "shocked", now there's a lawsuit.
Proceedings have been initiated, the public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, without naming the suspect. The player maintained his innocence, while his lawyer announced a defamation suit.
Mbappe does not want to allow himself to be "slandered and defamed in this way", his lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. "That's why we're going to file a lawsuit for defamation." Mbappe was "astonished" that his name was linked to the investigation in Sweden, Canu-Bernard said. However, he is "calm" as he has nothing to reproach himself with.
The public prosecutor's office had previously announced that an investigation had been launched. "Following media reports of an alleged rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a complaint of rape has been received by the police," the prosecutor's statement said. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday last week in a hotel in the center of the Swedish capital.
Mbappe speaks of "false reports"
The soccer star had already described himself as a victim of "false reports" on the online service X on Monday. There, the captain of the French national team explained that there was a link between the "Aftonbladet" report and his hearing on Tuesday before a committee of the French Football League regarding a bitter dispute with PSG over allegedly unpaid salaries. "Fake news", wrote the star striker, who moved to Real Madrid in the summer, on X. It was "so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if it were a coincidence".
Mbappe is allegedly demanding outstanding salaries and bonus payments of 55 million euros from his former club. In September, the league organization LFP ordered PSG to pay Mbappé the sum he was owed at the time of his move to Real Madrid.
