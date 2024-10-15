Mbappe “shocked”: Now there’s a lawsuit!

Mbappe speaks of "false reports"

The soccer star had already described himself as a victim of "false reports" on the online service X on Monday. There, the captain of the French national team explained that there was a link between the "Aftonbladet" report and his hearing on Tuesday before a committee of the French Football League regarding a bitter dispute with PSG over allegedly unpaid salaries. "Fake news", wrote the star striker, who moved to Real Madrid in the summer, on X. It was "so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if it were a coincidence".