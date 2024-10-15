Nehammer: “Kickl does not take responsibility”

Nehammer wants to "take FPÖ voters just as seriously"

Nevertheless, the voters of the FPÖ are also taken seriously, said Nehammer. Particularly with regard to the need for security - keyword integration requirement - however, they do not want to do this "in a climate of fear". "And Herbert Kickl does NOT stand for that either." Kickl sympathizes with the Identitarians, who Nehammer clearly described as "right-wing extremists".