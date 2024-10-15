Conversation without success
Nehammer: “Kickl does not take responsibility”
Following talks with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl on Tuesday, Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer publicly commented on the talks surrounding the formation of a government - and clearly rejected a coalition with the FPÖ under Kickl.
On the basis of the election results, the Federal President had asked that the three parties with the most votes should hold talks. "I have not changed my assessment of Herbert Kickl even after the election. But I would like to say that this is not about sympathies - whether we like each other or not," said the Chancellor.
"Kickl is not prepared to take responsibility"
However, Kickl is not prepared to actually take responsibility, as the corona crisis has shown, among other things. Instead, he had "never made a contribution to taking responsibility", but had instead resorted to scaremongering, explained the ÖVP leader.
He also does not share Herbert Kickl's understanding of democracy. "Finding a compromise is at the heart of democracy. Especially when it comes to forming a government." Kickl's dealings with the Office for the Protection of the Constitution during his time as Interior Minister also jeopardized Austria's security interests. The most recent proof that Herbert Kickl refused to stand up for Austria's security was his rejection of the Skyshield missile defense shield - under the pretext of neutrality.
Nehammer wants to "take FPÖ voters just as seriously"
Nevertheless, the voters of the FPÖ are also taken seriously, said Nehammer. Particularly with regard to the need for security - keyword integration requirement - however, they do not want to do this "in a climate of fear". "And Herbert Kickl does NOT stand for that either." Kickl sympathizes with the Identitarians, who Nehammer clearly described as "right-wing extremists".
Nehammer emphasized that he would in no way act as a "stirrup holder" for Kickl. After all, it should also be noted that the majority of people did not vote for the FPÖ. His premise is: "What I said before the election, I will also keep after the election."
No rejection of the FPÖ, only of Kickl
Nevertheless, this is neither a rejection of the FPÖ nor of all other parties. The talks with the SPÖ will go ahead as planned. Everything else will then be seen, the Federal Chancellor concluded his statement. On Wednesday, Nehammer will now meet SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, whose party came third in the National Council elections.
