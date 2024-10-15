Brother and nephew dead
Russian rescued after 67 days in rubber dinghy
At the beginning of August, a Russian set off on a boat trip with his brother and nephew in a rubber dinghy - after two months, the 46-year-old was rescued from the Pacific by chance. Unfortunately, his companions were less fortunate.
The trio had set off from a cape in the Khabarovsk region on August 9 towards the city of Ocha on Sakhalin Island. Contact with the small boat was then lost. After a month of searching, the mission was finally called off.
Bodies were still on board
67 days after setting sail, at least the 46-year-old sailor was rescued by fishermen who happened to spot the boat in distress. The survivor's 49-year-old brother and 15-year-old nephew did not survive the months-long ordeal in the Pacific. Their bodies were also still on board the boat when the rescuers arrived.
"On October 14, a ship was discovered in the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk," the judicial authorities in Russia's Far East announced via the messaging app Telegram. The man had a red flag attached to a short pole on the twin-hulled inflatable boat. The sea area covers 1.58 million square kilometers.
Survivor lost 50 kilos of body weight
The man lost 50 kilograms of weight during his odyssey - he received medical treatment. The boat was found about 1,000 kilometers from its original destination, as reported by the Russian telegram channel SHOT.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.