Brother and nephew dead

Russian rescued after 67 days in rubber dinghy

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 09:20

At the beginning of August, a Russian set off on a boat trip with his brother and nephew in a rubber dinghy - after two months, the 46-year-old was rescued from the Pacific by chance. Unfortunately, his companions were less fortunate.

0 Kommentare

The trio had set off from a cape in the Khabarovsk region on August 9 towards the city of Ocha on Sakhalin Island. Contact with the small boat was then lost. After a month of searching, the mission was finally called off.

Bodies were still on board
67 days after setting sail, at least the 46-year-old sailor was rescued by fishermen who happened to spot the boat in distress. The survivor's 49-year-old brother and 15-year-old nephew did not survive the months-long ordeal in the Pacific. Their bodies were also still on board the boat when the rescuers arrived.

"On October 14, a ship was discovered in the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk," the judicial authorities in Russia's Far East announced via the messaging app Telegram. The man had a red flag attached to a short pole on the twin-hulled inflatable boat. The sea area covers 1.58 million square kilometers.

Survivor lost 50 kilos of body weight
The man lost 50 kilograms of weight during his odyssey - he received medical treatment. The boat was found about 1,000 kilometers from its original destination, as reported by the Russian telegram channel SHOT. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
