New construction instead of renovation: Enns builds nursing home
It was about time! The existing center for care and nursing in Eichbergstraße was last renovated in the 1990s and an extension was added. The former "care wing" in the center of the current building is around another 30 years older. The municipal council still needs to give the green light on Thursday.
In the fall of 2018, the then state councillor Birgit Gerstorfer held out the prospect of a general renovation of the Enns district retirement home. Later, because nothing happened, the local council passed a resolution to the state and district authorities.
Years later, the refurbishment is finally off the table and a new building is to be built instead. As this is not possible at the existing site, the council looked for a plot of land measuring around 8,000 m², which was finally found in Hoflehner-Straße. The new center for care and nursing is to have 125 single rooms instead of the previous 133 places, primarily in double rooms. A special municipal council meeting on Thursday will decide on the necessary changes to the zoning plan and the creation of a development plan.
Best quality of care in the new home
For Christine Haberlander, Deputy Governor of Upper Austria, the premises of the current center were no longer state of the art: "In Upper Austria, we are pursuing the clear goal of ensuring that people in our province can grow old well, healthy and with dignity. With the new care home, we are not only creating the best, state-of-the-art care quality for the people of Enns, but also modern working conditions for the staff. This far-sighted project shows that joint and, above all, solution-oriented work by all parliamentary groups in the municipal council is the key to success in the interests of the people."
"An important step for our city"
Mayor Christian Deleja-Hotko is relieved: "I am very pleased and welcome the decision. This step is an important one for our city and the Linz-Land district, especially for the older people who live in this region. After years of commitment and numerous discussions, it is very positive to have finally received the go-ahead for the construction of the new center for care and nursing in Enns. Of course, the municipality of Enns is ready to actively participate in the implementation in the interests of the people of Enns!"
