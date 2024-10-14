New construction instead of renovation: Enns builds nursing home

Best quality of care in the new home

For Christine Haberlander, Deputy Governor of Upper Austria, the premises of the current center were no longer state of the art: "In Upper Austria, we are pursuing the clear goal of ensuring that people in our province can grow old well, healthy and with dignity. With the new care home, we are not only creating the best, state-of-the-art care quality for the people of Enns, but also modern working conditions for the staff. This far-sighted project shows that joint and, above all, solution-oriented work by all parliamentary groups in the municipal council is the key to success in the interests of the people."