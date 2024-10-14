Vorteilswelt
Bling-bling kickers

Glasner & Bayern rave, Deschamps unhappy

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 13:02

Bling-bling is the colloquial term for glittering and shiny jewelry. The word originates from hip-hop culture and has long since become an everyday word. Frenchman Michael Olise shines on the pitch with top performances and off it with eccentric outfits. His former coach Oliver Glasner and his new club Bayern Munich rave about him. Only France team boss Didier Deschamps was recently dissatisfied.

Olise's mother has French and Algerian citizenship, his father is Nigerian. He himself was born in London and has spent his entire life in England. He played with his current team-mate Jamal Musiala in the Chelsea youth academy.

Last season, Olise had a sensational spring at Crystal Palace after a lengthy injury break. His coach Oliver Glasner raves: "He is an exceptionally good player who has an incredible amount of skills. He is technically adept, can score goals, set up goals, is very, very intelligent and can dribble."

Under Oliver Glasner (right), Michael Olise came up trumps at Crystal Palace. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Under Oliver Glasner (right), Michael Olise came up trumps at Crystal Palace.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

"Oli Glasner was the perfect coach for Olise"
Ex-professional Johnny Ertl, once a Crystal Palace player and now a pundit on the TV channels PULS 24 and CANAL+, says: "Oli Glasner was the perfect coach for Olise. He really took off under him. Michael is extremely physically fit. You need that in England to be able to assert yourself. I also really like his determination and his lightness of touch."

Olise hit the ground running at Bayern Munich. (Bild: EPA)
Olise hit the ground running at Bayern Munich.
(Bild: EPA)

Olise's interview answers, who is not a great friend of words, are legendary. The Frenchman is always brief on the microphone. Two years ago, when he scored the winning goal for Crystal Palace at West Ham United in fourth-half stoppage time, he answered the reporter's question about how he experienced the goal: "Wilfried Zaha passed the ball to me. Shot it. Scored."

Three questions answered in 22 seconds
When asked how it felt, Olise said: "A good feeling." Whether the victory was deserved? Olise: "Yes". Three questions answered in 22 seconds. His performance in Munich was similarly telling, as the 22-year-old didn't utter a single letter more than necessary (see video above).

Johnny Ertl will be in Munich on Monday evening for the Nations League match between Germany and Holland as a PULS 24 expert. (Bild: Zur Verfügung gestellt)
Johnny Ertl will be in Munich on Monday evening for the Nations League match between Germany and Holland as a PULS 24 expert.
(Bild: Zur Verfügung gestellt)

First comparisons with Arjen Robben
Ertl, who will be in Munich on Monday evening as a PULS 24 expert for the Nations League clash between Germany and Holland, sees certain parallels with Bayern legend Arjen Robben: "Olise plays on the right as a left-footed player at Bayern, often moves inside, is technically gifted and plays in a very multi-faceted way."

Michael Olise attaches great importance to his style. On the pitch, he attaches great importance to technique, dynamism and creativity. (Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
Michael Olise attaches great importance to his style. On the pitch, he attaches great importance to technique, dynamism and creativity.
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl recently praised the €53 million new signing: "Michael is very, very valuable to us - because of his lightness, his ingenuity, his left foot and his goalscoring ability. He has quickly settled into the team and feels very comfortable."

Olise can also take on several opponents with his technical brilliance. However, France team boss Didier Deschamps was unhappy with him in the game against Israel. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Olise can also take on several opponents with his technical brilliance. However, France team boss Didier Deschamps was unhappy with him in the game against Israel.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

"There is an expectation that needs to be confirmed"
Only France team boss Didier Deschamps was unhappy after the 4-1 Nations League win over Israel in Budapest: "He didn't play his best game and he knows it. He made a lot of technical mistakes. There is an expectation that needs confirmation." On Monday evening, Olise can show that he can do better in the Nations League game at Belgium.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
