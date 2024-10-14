Siezenheim on the upswing
Only the air must not run out now in the final
With a 2:1 win against Bürmoos, "gray mouse" Siezenheim advances further in the Salzburg league. The coach hopes that the traditional slump in form has already been overcome.
Although the worry lines are getting deeper and deeper due to the absences in the offense, Salzburg League club Siezenheim remains on course. The "gray mouse" is already seven games undefeated, knocking on the upper third of the league.
In the 2:1 win against Bürmoos, coach Peter Urbanek sent the skilled central midfielders Patrick Mayer and Daniel Jezercic up front - and both scored! Ex-professional Philipp Sturm, the best player, was missing due to illness. "Our ideas are bearing fruit at the moment," summed up the coach, who himself was sent off for the first time for criticism.
Can this run be prolonged? The top teams don't come until the start of spring, but: Since promotion in 2020, every fall has ended with a low. The "record" was set last year with five games without a win at the end. Why won't that happen this year? "We had four defeats at the start," says Urbanek.
Behind them are teams that were also in action. Thalgau salvaged a 3-3 draw against Straßwalchen. Just Kreuzer, who the visitors had previously accused of an assault, equalized with a volley in the final. "There was more in it, but the draw is fair," said home team coach Tomo Jonjic and counterpart Berni Huber-Rieder in unison.
The duel between Golling and Anif also ended 3-3. The home side were 3:1 ahead but let the lead slip - Sparber scored twice this time. "We were only at our best in terms of morale when we were outnumbered. From then on, we deserved it," said Anif coach Tom Eder.
"Championship celebration" with victory
Eugendorf gave their fans something to cheer about on the occasion of the reunion of the champions from 2013, beating Bramberger, who were short of substitutes, 3:1 in a fast-paced game and catching up with the Pinzgauers in the table.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.