E-scooter driver crashed into police car several times

Unlit, reckless and at around 60 km/h, a 37-year-old man from Klagenfurt sped away from the police. On Sunday evening, shortly after 8 p.m., the police patrol noticed an e-scooter driver on Waidmannsdorfer Straße who was driving towards the city center at far too high a speed. "Despite several requests to stop, the man drove on," said the police.