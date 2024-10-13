Scandal in Lebanon
Israelis destroyed main gate of blue helmets
Israeli tanks are said to have broken through the gates of a UNIFIL peacekeeping force base in southern Lebanon, the United Nations has reported. This is the latest allegation of violations and attacks that even Israel's own allies have criticized.
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN to evacuate UNIFIL troops from the combat zones in Lebanon. A few hours later, according to the United Nations, Israeli tanks forcibly broke through the gate of a base.
Tanks withdrew again after 45 minutes
In response to x, the organization explained that the Israeli military had demanded that the lights on the base be switched off before forcing their way in. The tanks withdrew again after around 45 minutes, after it was explained that the presence of the soldiers would endanger the peacekeeping force.
The UNIFIL contribution on X:
Smoke caused "skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions"
An hour later, after the Israeli troops had withdrawn, shots were fired about 100 meters from the base. Smoke could be seen, which caused "skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions" in 15 UN employees.
Netanyahu called on UNIFIL to withdraw
"It is time to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and combat zones," Netanyahu said according to his office. He accused Guterres of refusing to do so and thus making the UNIFIL soldiers "hostages of Hezbollah". Israel regrets it when UNIFIL soldiers are harmed, Netanyahu said, referring to incidents in which blue helmet soldiers were recently injured.
UNIFIL's task is to monitor compliance with the ceasefire following the 2006 Lebanon war. This force, with more than 10,000 UN soldiers involved, does not have a robust mandate. It was also unable to prevent the new escalation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
