The cult coach returns to Klagenfurt!

Because soon there will be a high-ranking visitor: Former coach Lars Bergström will be coming to Lake Wörthersee with four buddies from October 24 to 27. The cult coach will also be honored for his successes at the home game against Szekesfehervar on the 25th. Lars was in charge at Wörthersee from 1998 to 2003 - in those five years, the Red Jackets were champions twice and runners-up twice. "It was exactly 25 years ago that Lars won the championship with us for the first time," says boss Oliver Pilloni. "He's had a big impact on us and has really shaped the club."