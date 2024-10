Bomb start! This is what the WAC thinks about the 2nd division

The WAC Amateurs got off to a flying start in the Regionalliga Mitte! After eleven games, they have seven wins, two draws and just as many defeats, putting them in second place! With only seven goals conceded, they have by far the best defense in the league - leader DSV Leoben has the second best with 13 goals conceded. And this despite the fact that they were actually relegated in the previous season and only remained in the third-highest division thanks to the withdrawal of ASK. "We're consistent this year, which is good. The boys are playing in a very disciplined manner," says a delighted Walter Kogler, Wolfsberg's youth boss.