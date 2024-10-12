Sabitzer doesn’t want to add fuel to the fire!

Sabitzer recalled that many of the ÖFB players were very upset about the team's exit from the European Championship at the beginning of July in the round of 16 against Turkey (1:2). They had felt strong and confident beforehand. "The question marks were in our heads because it didn't have to be." But everyone had noticed what the tournament in Germany had done to Austria. "The whole country came together, it didn't matter where someone came from or what was going on. That was the one thing that everyone stood for."