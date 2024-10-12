Quarrels in Dortmund
Sabitzer doesn’t want to add fuel to the fire!
Instead of talking about the ongoing media issue at Borussia Dortmund, the consequences of his publicly expressed desire for more playing time in central midfield, Marcel Sabitzer doesn't want to add fuel to the fire! At the ÖFB camp in Windischgarsten on Saturday, the 30-year-old preferred to talk about what it would mean to go to the 2026 World Cup with Austria. The Nations League clash with Norway on Sunday (20:45) in Linz is a small piece of the mosaic on the way there.
Sabitzer recalled that many of the ÖFB players were very upset about the team's exit from the European Championship at the beginning of July in the round of 16 against Turkey (1:2). They had felt strong and confident beforehand. "The question marks were in our heads because it didn't have to be." But everyone had noticed what the tournament in Germany had done to Austria. "The whole country came together, it didn't matter where someone came from or what was going on. That was the one thing that everyone stood for."
"It still makes you want more!"
The ÖFB team wants to give the country this common denominator again in two years' time at the finals in North America. "It still makes you want more," said Sabitzer about the ultimately bitter European Championship experience. "It's something to keep in mind that you could trigger at a World Cup if you're there." Austria has not been represented at a World Cup since 1998 in France - as has Norway, incidentally.
In September, the ÖFB team were beaten 2-1 by the Norwegians in Oslo despite a Sabitzer goal. "We didn't have the right move. We were far too passive, which is not really our nature," said the goalscorer. They played with much more energy in the 4-0 win against Kazakhstan in Linz on Thursday. "It felt good again." They want to build on that.
"I'm expecting a match full of duels!"
Sabitzer spoke of a "landmark" match. "Norway are a physically strong team. I'm expecting a match with a lot of duels in which we'll have to hold our own." Taking star striker Erling Haaland completely out of the game will be difficult. "We'll try as a team." Away from home, they would have done well for long stretches - until Haaland scored the decisive goal.
With his 86th international appearance on Sunday, Sabitzer will draw level with Vienna legend Karl Koller as number seven in the all-time ÖFB record list. In the national team, the Styrian has mostly played on the left wing. He has scored three goals in the last four games. After 85 games, he has 20 ÖFB goals.
"I have resolved not to comment on this!"
At Borussia Dortmund, Sabitzer said in mid-September that he would prefer to play in the center of midfield, as he did in the previous season when he was selected for the Champions League team of the season. Since then, he has only been in the starting line-up once with new coach Nuri Sahin. The Bild newspaper reported this week that Sabitzer had received a "proper run-in" from the Dortmund club management for his statements.
"I have resolved not to comment on this. Every new statement only brings more coverage," explained Sabitzer in the tranquil town of Windischgarsten. "I'm here with the national team and I feel comfortable here." He would have enjoyed being on the pitch against Kazakhstan. "I'll also be ready to go full throttle against Norway." Team boss Ralf Rangnick is likely to need him again on the left in attack.
