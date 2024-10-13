Tom Neuwirth loves “the grand gesture and the drama”

You are currently on stage as Mrs. Thomas with Mr. Martin. Is that just a stage pairing?

It's a very close friendship that started at Starmania 2006. We recently moved in together and live together like sisters in spirit, we love each other on a friendly level. Martin Zerza (34), studied vocal pedagogy and arranges all the songs. He is also the conductor of the band, shines with authority and learned expertise that I don't have. This also means that I have to let him tell me a lot of things because I can't do it. We complement each other well, because in my flightiness, freedom and lack of commitment, it's good to have someone who works in a structured and creative way and brings the plane to safe ground.