Tom Neuwirth loves “the grand gesture and the drama”
The many faces of Tom Neuwirth (35): As Conchita, he won the song contest. As Frau Thomas, he is now coming home to Styria with new songs. The "Krone" met him for an interview.
KRONE: How should I address you? Tom, Mrs. Thomas or Conchita?
Tom Neuwirth: I don't care. Just say Tom. Without make-up and a wig, I'm always Tom. I used to be much stricter about it, but that's changed. In the words of my grandma: You always choose what you're upset about.
You show up in a new look every time you perform - is that a desire or a calculation?
It's much more pleasure, because I love fashion and I always want to reinvent myself. It's entertainment on all levels with a dash of calculation. Because if I sing a note out of tune, at least the audience has something to look at.
You are currently on stage as Mrs. Thomas with Mr. Martin. Is that just a stage pairing?
It's a very close friendship that started at Starmania 2006. We recently moved in together and live together like sisters in spirit, we love each other on a friendly level. Martin Zerza (34), studied vocal pedagogy and arranges all the songs. He is also the conductor of the band, shines with authority and learned expertise that I don't have. This also means that I have to let him tell me a lot of things because I can't do it. We complement each other well, because in my flightiness, freedom and lack of commitment, it's good to have someone who works in a structured and creative way and brings the plane to safe ground.
Is it difficult for you to trust new people?
I've had the same circle of friends for a long time and I trust them blindly. They know me from when I was nothing. However, meeting new people is different than it used to be. But as you get older, you realize more quickly who suits you or not.
Do you have any disappointing moments?
I believe in the good in people. When injustices happen, I get upset and offended. But at some point I also understand that we are all only doing the best we can. But what makes the difference is that we all learn, listen to each other, put our egos aside and grow together. I believe in the effect of kindness and in a chain reaction of positive encounters. If you do something good for someone, they have a better day and are then kind to the next person.
You have six new songs that are only available on digital platforms. Why not as an album?
That's a good question. It seems to me that I haven't found my musical switch port yet. I've sung a lot of things in my career so far, from pop to orchestral Bond anthems. However, I haven't found my own sound yet, but the more I do, the closer I get to it. I let myself drift and that has worked well so far.
I miss you on the big TV shows. Are there no invitations for you?
There haven't been any interviews for a long time because I've given too many before and I felt I'd said everything. I was often only invited onto the shows as a queer filler to discuss my views on general topics. I didn't want that anymore. There's something to tell about my new project again and I want to share my joy with people.
The Frau Thomas & Herr Martin music revue features the great chansons and hits by Piaf, Mathieu and Knef. Why?
I have always been drawn to women singing because their voices are more interesting, more emotional and also more inspiring for me. There is darkness, glamor and mysticism in them. I love grand gestures and drama. When putting the program together, I reminded myself and Martin of our early musical upbringing, and for me that was Radio Steiermark. The hits of the 1950s were played up and down in the pub back then. So it's like trying out and rediscovering what was installed in us so early on.
Winning the ESC 2014 has become a permanent presence in your life - is that more of a curse or a blessing for you?
A blessing, of course, even if there are several sides to everything. Winning the ESC has opened all doors for me and I probably wouldn't be sitting there chatting about the new show if it wasn't for the ESC.
Udo Jürgens is No. 1 in the charts again 10 years after his death - how immortal will your Conchita Wurst be?
(Laughs.) I would like to leave something behind, maybe I've already done that anyway. Without being presumptuous, I have the feeling that I will always be remembered. I was lucky and privileged to be around at a time when a lot was happening from a socio-political perspective. The queer community has become more visible, where I was able to be at the epicenter of events. I see that as a great gift.
