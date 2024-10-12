First ascent relic
Historic discovery of a body on Mount Everest
Andrew "Sandy" Comyn Irvine († 1924) was a British mountaineer who died while attempting the first ascent of Mount Everest. To this day, there is speculation as to whether he reached the summit before he died. Until now, his body was the only one never found on the mountain. 100 years later, this mystery may soon be solved ...
As has now been revealed, a mountain boot with a sock bearing the label A.C. Irvine was found on the Rongpu Glacier below the north face of Mount Everest in September 2024 during a National Geographic expedition.
To this day, there is speculation as to whether the British climber Andrew Comyn "Sandy" Irvine made the first ascent of Mount Everest 100 years ago together with his then famous mountaineering colleague George Mallory. Both Brits had disappeared on Everest in 1924.
Pictures of the find:
Director Jimmy Chin was quoted as saying that the team hoped the find would provide further clues to explain what really happened on Everest at the time. "This is the first real evidence of where Sandy ended up." His body could be a few meters away.
Members of the Irvine family had agreed to have DNA samples taken to make sure the body part belonged to Andrew Irvine, it said. "This is an object of his and there is something of his in it," said Irvine's great-niece Julie Summers, according to Chin.
Mallory's body found by search expedition in 1999
She suspects that the remains of both climbers were caught by avalanches and torn apart as a result of the glacier movements. Mallory's body was found by a search expedition in 1999, while Irvine's remained missing.
When the body was found 25 years ago, it was hoped that Mallory's body would be found in a camera, but this was never found.
Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, who stood on the summit of the 8849-metre-high mountain 29 years later, are considered to be the first climbers.
