Explosive rumor:
Will ex-Bayern coach Tuchel soon be England team manager?
Has England's national soccer team found its new team manager in Thomas Tuchel? As reported by "Welt TV", the association is said to already be negotiating with the former Bayern coach.
Tuchel was on the Munich bench until the end of last season, before the man from Krumbach had to pack his bags and make way for Vincent Kompany. Since then, things have been quiet around the 51-year-old, with reports that he would leave for Manchester United quickly nipped in the bud.
Carsley will not stay long-term
However, a new rumor is currently causing a stir. It is said that Tuchel will take over England's national team. The "Three Lions" are currently coached by Lee Carsley, but the 50-year-old says he only wants to stay in the job until a new coach is found.
Is Tuchel coming now? According to local reports, Tuchel is open to any engagement, but the English "Telegraph" - unlike "Welt TV" - does not want to know anything about talks between the FA and the former Chelsea coach. What is not yet, can still be - the Tuchel personnel issue has the rumor mill buzzing once again ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
