Djokovic victory makes start in Vienna unlikely

In his first match after Rafael Nadal announced the end of his career, Djokovic, the last of the "big three", also paid tribute to the performance of his former rival. "Even though we knew it would happen sooner rather than later, it was still a shock. Even when Roger (Federer) said it back then or Andy (Murray) this year. It was overwhelming. A big part of me went with them. It's tough news for the sporting world."