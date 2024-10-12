In the Waldviertel
Strengthen your mental health
The demands placed on us in our professional and private lives are great and in some cases almost impossible to meet. The various stresses and strains can sometimes lead to mental illnesses such as burnout or depression.
The causes are manifold: prolonged stress, serious events (strokes of fate, private or professional failures, etc.) and hereditary factors are now regarded as proven triggers. The conditions in the living environment cannot always be influenced. However, you can influence your own everyday behavior. Taking good care of yourself is a prerequisite for staying healthy and feeling good. Doing something good for yourself is harder for some people and easier for others. The hardest part is often finding out what is really good for you and then allowing yourself to do it.
Mental health therefore involves knowing your own well-being and your own strengths and using them to cope with daily stresses. Important: Seek help if you notice that you are not feeling well. For example, if a low mood seems to be never-ending, you feel that you are no longer functioning properly, concentration problems and frustration are making life difficult. If you are already experiencing physical complaints such as leaden tiredness, exhaustion, sleep disorders, frequent colds or headaches and back pain, then these are warning signs. A confidential discussion with your doctor can pave the way for professional treatment.
The earlier the treatment, the better
"Especially in the early stages, a 'Healthcare Active' stay can be an effective intervention. Patients suffering from mental stress are looked after in a separate program focusing on mental health. Together with the therapists, the respective stress factors are analyzed and approaches and measures are discussed in order to successfully deal with the identified problems. In addition to support and training from psychologists and a comprehensive exercise program, patients also learn relaxation techniques and receive information on how to improve their lifestyle," explains Prim. Priv. Doz. Dr. Peter Jirak, Medical Director at the Lebens.Resort Ottenschlag.
Win a hotel stay now
With a little luck, you could win one of six nights for two people in a Beste Gesundheit hotel including full board! Simply enter at: www.beste-gesundheit.at/gewinnspiel. The closing date for entries is October 26.
With regular exercise, mental relaxation and a balanced diet, you can lay the foundations for many healthy years of life. True to the motto: Healthy. Nourished. Balanced. If you already have mental health problems, a 6-week stay for psychiatric rehabilitation is indicated. Psychotherapeutic individual and group sessions together with specialist medical support form the core of the program. An extensive multi-professional team also offers creative and movement therapies as rehabilitation measures. A stay at the Lebens.Resort Ottenschlag offers space and time to analyze your own situation and find new solution strategies that ensure balance, relaxation and health.
How to apply to the doctor
Contact your family doctor or specialist. They will explain the medical necessity of rehabilitation or preventive healthcare and fill out the relevant application form. Don't forget to mention "Lebens. Resort Ottenschlag" as the desired contract facility on your application.
These tips will help you relax
We are only productive if we also have time to regenerate. Fatigue and recovery should balance each other out within 24 hours. Consequently, every exertion should be followed by relaxation. This is best achieved with short breaks. These don't have to last 15 minutes or more - so-called micro-breaks only take a few seconds or minutes, but still provide relaxation:
- Drink a glass of water.
- Take a few deep breaths and, if possible, open a window.
- Walk a few steps.
- Rub your hands together and place them on your eyes.
- Do a short relaxation exercise. Tense individual muscle groups and try to hold this tension for five to seven seconds. Breathe calmly and evenly.
- Mobilize and stretch stressed areas of your body.
The Lebens.Resort Ottenschlag
The core competencies of the Lebens.Resort Ottenschlag (in the Waldviertel) lie in the areas of rehabilitation for mental illnesses (depression, burnout), metabolic rehabilitation (diabetes mellitus, obesity) and "Active Health Care" (the new spa program).
Life Resort Ottenschlag
Xundheitsstraße 1
3631 Ottenschlag
Telephone number: 02872/20020
Website: www.lebensresort.at
E-mail: info@lebensresort.at
The Lebens.Resort Ottenschlag is a contractual partner of the Austrian Social Insurance and a partner company of Beste Gesundheit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.