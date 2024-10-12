Strengthen your mental health

The core competencies of the Lebens.Resort Ottenschlag (in the Waldviertel) lie in the areas of rehabilitation for mental illnesses (depression, burnout), metabolic rehabilitation (diabetes mellitus, obesity) and "Active Health Care" (the new spa program).

Life Resort Ottenschlag

Xundheitsstraße 1

3631 Ottenschlag

Telephone number: 02872/20020

Website: www.lebensresort.at

E-mail: info@lebensresort.at

The Lebens.Resort Ottenschlag is a contractual partner of the Austrian Social Insurance and a partner company of Beste Gesundheit.