Visiting Southport
Princess Kate: Touching words after first appointment
Princess Kate unexpectedly accompanied her husband Prince William to an emotional appointment in Southport on Thursday. Now the heir to the throne and his wife have published a moving message on Twitter.
No one had expected this appearance: Following the end of her chemotherapy, Princess Kate made her very first royal appointment on Thursday - an affair of the heart for the 42-year-old.
Together with Prince William, the Princess of Wales visited Southport to meet with relatives of the horrific knife attack in the summer. Three girls aged six, seven and nine were stabbed during the attack at a Taylor Swift dance class.
Moving message
After the emotional visit, the heirs to the throne did not miss the opportunity to share emotional words on social media. Kate and William wrote alongside a photo of the visit: "We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Today's meeting with the community has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting each other in the wake of an unimaginable tragedy. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers."
At the end of the message were the letters "W & C", as always a sign that William and his Catherine had penned the words themselves.
Kate hugged first responders
After the private meeting with the families of the victims, Kate and William also spoke to the emergency services. As the head of the Merseyside Fire and Rescure Service later revealed to the Mirror, the meeting was heart-warming.
Kate had come "to hug the rescue workers because she could see the emotion in them and realized that it was difficult for them to convey their feelings and say how impactful the events were. I think that shows a really caring side and is very touching for the first responders."
Accessory with special meaning
It's also nice for Royal fans to see Kate slowly returning to her royal duties after her chemotherapy. For her appearance on Friday, the Princess of Wales chose an autumnal outfit consisting of a dark red dress with polka dots and a brown, long wool coat by Alexander McQueen, which has long been part of the 42-year-old's fashion repertoire.
One accessory in particular caused quite a stir. For this occasion, Kate opted for earrings in the shape of fern leaves - and these have a very special meaning. The fern leaf is a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings. A clear message after the terrible attack in Southport.
A matter close to Kate's heart
The joint visit to Southport with William was kept secret until the end. According to the British news agency PA, the elder son of King Charles had planned to travel alone to the meeting with the bereaved.
However, Kate then decided to come along to express her "support, empathy and sympathy for the people there".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
