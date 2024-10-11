Also had a gun with him
German police shoot down arsonist
A previously unknown man who tried to set fire to a cinema in the German city of Krefeld (North Rhine-Westphalia) on Thursday evening was shot and injured by police.
The dramatic scenes took place shortly before 8pm. Guns were fired in front of the moviegoers. Shortly beforehand, the suspect is said to have set fires in three other places. According to the police, these included a vehicle and a house near the train station.
38-year-old wanted to set fire in the foyer of the cinema
The 38-year-old had tried to start a fire in the foyer of the cinema. However, the police officers who were alerted were able to prevent this with their intervention. The man who was shot was taken to hospital, where he is still receiving medical treatment. According to the police, the suspect is a man from Krefeld with Iraqi nationality.
The motive for the crime is still under investigation. According to investigators, however, there are no indications of a terrorist background so far. According to the information available so far, no other people have been injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
