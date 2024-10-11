Hallein is the place to be for stars

This is the second time in a very short space of time that Hallein has been the backdrop for a movie, complete with celebrity actors. A few weeks ago, cabaret legend Josef Hader and ex-Buhlschaft Verena Altenberger appeared together in front of the camera here. They play the leading roles in the film adaptation of the novel "Unruhe um einen Friedfertigen". A dark drama about a shoemaker of Jewish origin who experiences the dangers of burgeoning National Socialism at first hand between the world wars.