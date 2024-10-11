Popular filming location
Hallein is the place to be for stars
TV star Veronica Ferres is currently filming a crime series for RTL in Hallein. A few weeks ago, Austrian stars Josef Hader and Verena Altenberger were in front of the camera at the same location. Mayor Stangassinger is delighted with the "priceless advertising" for his town.
Anyone strolling through Hallein's city center these days might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a German film star. Actress Veronica Ferres is currently filming the new crime series "Alpentod" in the saline town. Ferres is taking on one of the three main roles.
This is the second time in a very short space of time that Hallein has been the backdrop for a movie, complete with celebrity actors. A few weeks ago, cabaret legend Josef Hader and ex-Buhlschaft Verena Altenberger appeared together in front of the camera here. They play the leading roles in the film adaptation of the novel "Unruhe um einen Friedfertigen". A dark drama about a shoemaker of Jewish origin who experiences the dangers of burgeoning National Socialism at first hand between the world wars.
"This is great and priceless advertising for Hallein. When the requests for filming permits came in, I was very pleased," says Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ). The film shoots don't cost the city a cent. "But we support the productions wherever we can."
The only fly in the ointment: the name "Hallein" is not mentioned in either TV production. The films are both set in Bavaria. "But people will recognize the setting," says the town boss happily.
"Alpine Death" is to be shown on Servus TV and RTL next year. "Unruhe um einen Friedfertigen" will be shown on ORF 2 in spring.
