Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Popular filming location

Hallein is the place to be for stars

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 07:00

TV star Veronica Ferres is currently filming a crime series for RTL in Hallein. A few weeks ago, Austrian stars Josef Hader and Verena Altenberger were in front of the camera at the same location. Mayor Stangassinger is delighted with the "priceless advertising" for his town. 

0 Kommentare

Anyone strolling through Hallein's city center these days might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a German film star. Actress Veronica Ferres is currently filming the new crime series "Alpentod" in the saline town. Ferres is taking on one of the three main roles.

This is the second time in a very short space of time that Hallein has been the backdrop for a movie, complete with celebrity actors. A few weeks ago, cabaret legend Josef Hader and ex-Buhlschaft Verena Altenberger appeared together in front of the camera here. They play the leading roles in the film adaptation of the novel "Unruhe um einen Friedfertigen". A dark drama about a shoemaker of Jewish origin who experiences the dangers of burgeoning National Socialism at first hand between the world wars.

Filming also took place in this courtyard (Bild: zVg)
Filming also took place in this courtyard
(Bild: zVg)

"This is great and priceless advertising for Hallein. When the requests for filming permits came in, I was very pleased," says Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ). The film shoots don't cost the city a cent. "But we support the productions wherever we can."

The only fly in the ointment: the name "Hallein" is not mentioned in either TV production. The films are both set in Bavaria. "But people will recognize the setting," says the town boss happily.

"Alpine Death" is to be shown on Servus TV and RTL next year. "Unruhe um einen Friedfertigen" will be shown on ORF 2 in spring.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf