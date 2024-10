“Was already daft as a child and saved toads”

Photos of her parents and partners at the table, a picture and urn of her dog "Suri" in the living room cupboard, budgies fluttering in the aviary in the living room - Toffifees and a can of Coke at the table. The grand dame of animal welfare in Upper Austria, Hannelore Rügen, welcomes the "Krone" to her apartment in Linz. She spent 50 years helping dogs, cats, livestock and exotic animals - now her Linz animal welfare association is history.