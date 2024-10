Music by women

The latter was a sought-after teacher who influenced an entire generation of composers; Lili, born in 1893, was herself a gifted composer who died at the age of 24. Her song cycle "Clarières dans le ciel", arranged for piano trio, was probably the most impressive work on the program. This began with a piece by the baroque Barbara Strozzi, also arranged. A piano trio by the Swedish composer Elfrida Andrée was very appealing: formally well designed, very airily set. The program will soon be available on CD. Many a wish remained unfulfilled during the performance, and one wonders: why so many arrangements? However, the encore, a piece by Lili Boulanger, was convincing.