Price-breaker SUV
Dacia Bigster: So big! So cool! So cheap!
The Romanian Renault subsidiary Dacia unveils its largest model to date at the Paris Motor Show. The mid-range SUV Bigster lives up to the promise of its name. It really is "big", with its length of almost 4.60 meters it moves up into the mid-size class. In terms of price, however, it remains rather small.
More than three years ago, in the midst of the global coronavirus crisis, the Renault offshoot Dacia surprised everyone with the prototype of a new model. The newcomer to the mid-size class was to be called the Bigster, the most affordable SUV in a still highly sought-after car category and offer everything its fans have come to expect.
Now Dacia is dropping the covers on the production model, the 4.60 meter long Dacia is ready for the market launch in spring. It will be available as a hybrid and with a petrol engine, not a diesel. A variant with all-wheel drive is also planned, which will be combined with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine.
Of course, not all of the ideas from the 2021 show model have made it into series production. Nevertheless, the Bigster keeps the Dacia promise of putting a "cool" and affordable model on wheels. The design of the front end picks up on the line of the almost 30 centimeters shorter sales hit Duster. On both models, the hood slopes down slightly towards the narrow radiator grille. The ends of each grille feature a "Y", which merges with a horizontal line to form the daytime running lights.
The Dacia logo is placed confidently in the center. Below this is an air intake mouth with a rectangular honeycomb structure, which is held at the bottom by a kind of underbody protection. A rustic SUV look, but one size larger in the Bigster than in the Duster.
Rough design and sleeping option
The fact that the new model is prepared for a rough environment is also shown by the planked edges of the wheel arches and the similarly clad sill, which combines with a solid-looking protection towards the rear. The material for this consists of up to 20 percent recycled polypropylene. It remains untreated and unpainted, creating an off-road feel. The graphics of the rear lights echo the "Y" logic. Depending on the version, roof rails emphasize the height of the Bigster, and a roof rack with a load capacity of 80 kilograms will appear in the price list as an accessory.
A three-part "Sleep Pack" can also be found here, which can be set up in less than two minutes and is precisely adapted to the dimensions of the Dacia. The resulting double bed is 1.90 meters long and 1.30 meters wide. On the journey, the highway rest area becomes a substitute hotel. A glass panoramic roof is also celebrating its premiere at Dacia. It can be opened electrically by 35 centimeters with a tilt-and-turn function. It comes as standard on the top-of-the-range "Extreme" model.
Family car with high leisure value
A glance into the interior confirms the impression of spaciousness, comfort and room for all occupants. Thanks to the 2.70 meter distance between the axles, the lounge area for the rear seat occupants is a wellness oasis of head and legroom. A "family car" with high recreational value.
The front passengers also enjoy the new Dacia freedom, sitting on washable MicroCloud upholstery and, thanks to rubber floor mats at the front and rear as well as in the trunk, can quickly remove any unavoidable dirt.
The necessary information for the driver is provided by a 10.1-inch central monitor and an equally large display behind the steering wheel. Long gone are the pioneering days of Dacia, when owners had to do without most of the blessings of modern electronics. Those who order the all-wheel drive vehicle can use five driving modes for off-road excursions. Examples include special settings for driving on snow, mud and sand or for turning into difficult terrain, where the power is distributed between the axles depending on the traction.
A little power is a must
A purely electric version of the Bigster is not planned. However, the top-of-the-range Hybrid 155 model also uses the power of a small battery (1.4 kWh) and an electric motor, at least some of the time. It is constantly kept under power through recuperation, so that, according to Dacia, a good 80 percent of the driving time in city traffic can be driven with the combustion engine switched off. The overall system delivers 155 hp and a torque of 170 Nm.
Dacia is keeping details about consumption and performance data to itself until January 2025, as well as the exact prices. An entry-level price of 25,000 euros has been announced for Germany, but the base model will not be available in Austria. There is also the NoVA.
Depending on the variant selected, the equipment is quite impressive. Distance radar, electric tailgate, sound audio system with 6 speakers, hill descent control, reversing camera or a navigation system with live traffic data. Dacia has grown up and finally arrived in digital life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
