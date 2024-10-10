Premiere in Austria
First speeding car auctioned off online
Time and again, the headlines are taken up by speeders driving at high speeds through towns and cities in Austria. A week ago, the first auction of a speeding car took place via an online auction in Vorarlberg.
In Austria, the government has taken decisive steps to tackle the problem of extreme speeding on the roads. Since March 1, 2024, speeding vehicles can not only be confiscated, but also auctioned off in serious cases.
Vehicle was considered "severely damaged"
This case has now occurred for the first time in Vorarlberg. As reported by "Der Standard", a Peugeot 208 was auctioned off via the Dorotheum auction house as part of a large online auction. Since March, a total of 133 vehicles have been confiscated, 13 of which were permanently confiscated by official measures.
The auctioned Peugeot 208 from 2018 with 110 hp could hardly be described as a high-performance vehicle. The vehicle was apparently in a clearly impaired condition, described as "heavily used", "damaged" and "in need of extensive repairs". At the auction, the bidding started at 2000 euros, with the final hammer falling on October 2 for 6800 euros.
30 percent of the proceeds to the federal state
The distribution of proceeds follows a fixed formula: 70 percent goes to the Austrian Road Safety Fund, which reports to the Ministry of Transport. The remaining 30 percent goes to the regional authority responsible for the criminal proceedings - in this case the federal state of Vorarlberg.
There is a long process before vehicles are auctioned off. Cars are first provisionally seized and then confiscated by the authorities. Forfeiture proceedings are initiated once the administrative criminal proceedings have been concluded. Only after the decision to confiscate the vehicle becomes legally binding can the auction be carried out. This sequence ensures that all legal steps are properly completed before the vehicle is released for auction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.