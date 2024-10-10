On the road with a bicycle
Woman run over by car: diversion for driver
A 19-year-old woman was tried for grossly negligent bodily harm at the regional court on Thursday. The young woman hit a cyclist in Vienna-Leopoldstadt on July 19, 2024 after unsuccessfully attempting to overtake her with her car. The 29-year-old crashed and the car rolled over her legs. In the end, the defendant got off with a diversion.
At the time of the accident, the 19-year-old had only had her driver's license for one month. She therefore had no driving experience. Although she was driving behind the cyclist on a single-lane carriageway and the carriageway was bordered on the left by a streetcar station, she wanted to overtake the cyclist at all costs. She did not succeed. Instead, she drove into the 29-year-old's rear wheel at a speed of around 45 km/h.
Significant restrictions when walking
As a result of the crash, the cyclist suffered multiple fractures to her left hand, bruising, ligament injuries and extensive bone marrow edema on both legs. "The car simply drove over my legs," reported the victim. She is still only able to walk in pain and with considerable restrictions, as was revealed at the trial. The woman struggled to drag herself into the courtroom when called as a witness.
19-year-old still blameless
"I realize my mistake. I am very sorry. It was not my intention to hurt her," the accused admitted. The previously blameless woman thus avoided a conviction. After consulting with defense lawyer Florian Kreiner, she accepted a fine of 1000 euros and was prepared to compensate the cyclist for damages in the amount of 5000 euros. In return, the charges will be dropped as soon as the money is paid. The public prosecutor agreed to the diversionary procedure. The decision is therefore legally binding. The 19-year-old is still considered to have a clean criminal record.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.