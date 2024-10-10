Woman run over by car: diversion for driver

19-year-old still blameless

"I realize my mistake. I am very sorry. It was not my intention to hurt her," the accused admitted. The previously blameless woman thus avoided a conviction. After consulting with defense lawyer Florian Kreiner, she accepted a fine of 1000 euros and was prepared to compensate the cyclist for damages in the amount of 5000 euros. In return, the charges will be dropped as soon as the money is paid. The public prosecutor agreed to the diversionary procedure. The decision is therefore legally binding. The 19-year-old is still considered to have a clean criminal record.