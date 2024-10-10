"Police trick" 2.0
Watch out! New scam targets Ukrainians
Russian-speaking fraudsters are currently working with a new variant of the "police trick" and are targeting Ukrainian citizens in particular. The perpetrators contact potential victims by telephone and ask them to transfer money to an alleged collective account.
A new variant of the "police trick" is currently circulating that specifically targets Ukrainian citizens. Russian-speaking citizens are supposed to contact their potential victims by telephone and motivate them to transfer their assets to an alleged collective account of the Austrian National Bank (OeNB).
Fraudsters disguise themselves as a "Russian department"
The police are warning against this perfidious scam, as the perpetrators operating in Vienna and other federal states are posing as employees of a fictitious "Russian department of the Austrian police". They need information from their victims about an alleged criminal who is after the victims' assets. As an explanation of how the assets can be protected, reference is made to the transfer to the collective account.
Anyone who falls for the scam receives a fake confirmation letter from the OeNB in return. The perpetrators communicate via an untraceable internet connection, whereby the telephone number that appears on the display has been manipulated.
Younger target group may also be affected
The Provincial Police Directorate warns that due to the high level of professionalism and the new approach, younger sections of the population may also be a target group. Victims of this scam are asked to contact the police and file a complaint.
It is also pointed out that the Austrian police do not communicate in Russian, do not send WhatsApp messages and do not send international wanted information or police ID cards by email. Suspicious phone calls should be abandoned and the police contacted on 133.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
