First ski opening takes place in the Netherlands

Peter Donabauer, Tourism Director of Filzmoos, is delighted about the partnership with SnowWorld Amsterdam, which has already developed into a close friendship. "Filzmoos has been the exclusive partner of SnowWorld Amsterdam, the largest winter adventure hall in the Amsterdam area and co-organizer of the winter opening with around 10,000 visitors, for three years. The Dutch market is particularly important for Salzburg tourism, with around 25 percent of our guests coming from the Netherlands. The aim of the exclusive partnership between Filzmoos and SnowWorld Amsterdam is to get as many people as possible excited about skiing and winter sports and to motivate them to take a vacation - summer or winter - in the Filzmoos mountains."