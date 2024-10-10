SnowWorld Amsterdam
First ski opening takes place in the Netherlands
Austria's first ski opening of the 2024/25 season will not take place in this country, but in the Netherlands. A Salzburg delegation is traveling to Amsterdam for the third time.
Austria's first ski opening will take place at the weekend (26/27 October) at the 'Filzmoos Embassy' in the SnowWorld Amsterdam winter adventure hall in the Netherlands. For the third time, a delegation of around 20 people from Filzmoos will travel to Amsterdam to offer the ski and Austria-loving Dutch a varied show and entertainment program and Austrian hospitality.
The Filzmoos ski demo team will put on a ski show together with the Bögei Girlies, the multiple and reigning European champions in formation skiing, and the Filzmoos mascot Schörgi. Alpine cuisine with Austrian specialties and Salzburg delicacies will be on offer at the Filzmoos farmers' market, the Arzberg Musi will bring après-ski flair and musical greetings from Austria to Holland, there will be a treasure hunt in the snow for children and an exclusive ski dream vacation with all the trimmings will be raffled off among all visitors.
Peter Donabauer, Tourism Director of Filzmoos, is delighted about the partnership with SnowWorld Amsterdam, which has already developed into a close friendship. "Filzmoos has been the exclusive partner of SnowWorld Amsterdam, the largest winter adventure hall in the Amsterdam area and co-organizer of the winter opening with around 10,000 visitors, for three years. The Dutch market is particularly important for Salzburg tourism, with around 25 percent of our guests coming from the Netherlands. The aim of the exclusive partnership between Filzmoos and SnowWorld Amsterdam is to get as many people as possible excited about skiing and winter sports and to motivate them to take a vacation - summer or winter - in the Filzmoos mountains."
