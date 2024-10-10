During air strikes
Israel once again eliminated high-ranking officials of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia on Thursday. Two men were eliminated when fighter jets attacked ammunition depots in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army had already declared on Wednesday that it had killed a Hezbollah liaison officer in Syria.
The dead man in Syria was apparently Adham Jahout, who was "passing on information from Syrian government circles to Hezbollah". The attack took place in the Kuneitra area in south-western Syria. Israel did not provide any further details on the two men killed in Syria.
Israel: No respite for Hezbollah
Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi had previously announced that the attacks on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah would continue "without pause". This was intended to prevent the militia from regrouping. "We will continue to attack Hezbollah with all our might, without giving it any respite or rest," explained Halevi.
More explosions in Syria
According to Syrian media reports, Israel also carried out airstrikes against an industrial plant in the city of Homs and a military target near Hama. According to the Syrian authorities, only "minor material damage" was caused. In Homs, a car factory was hit in which a fire broke out. Explosions were also reported in the city of Daraa, the cause of which is still being investigated.
Iranian retaliation for the killing of the Hezbollah chief
Israel rarely makes statements about attacks in Syria, but does not want to allow Iran's presence in Syria to expand. Last Tuesday evening, Iran, which protects Hezbollah, carried out a large-scale missile attack on Israel. Tehran justified this with the killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah in a southern suburb of Beirut, among other things.
Hezbollah is firmly anchored in the Bekaa Valley, which borders Syria, as well as in southern Lebanon and the Lebanese capital Beirut. The heavily armed Shia militia, which is supported by Iran, is also expanding its influence in Syria. It has been fighting on the side of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in the civil war for years. The militia relies on its ally in Damascus to transport weapons from Iran.
Israel discusses retaliation against Iran
The Israeli security cabinet will also discuss a possible retaliatory strike against Iran on Thursday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has scheduled the meeting, reported the US news portal Axios. According to Israeli law, the head of government requires the approval of the security cabinet for decisions on far-reaching military actions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
