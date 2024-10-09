"Intensive attacks"
42,000 dead in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war
The total number of deaths since the start of the Gaza war a year ago has risen to 42,010, according to Palestinian figures. A further 97,720 Palestinians have been injured since October 7, 2023, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.
The figures do not distinguish between civilians and fighters and cannot be independently verified. However, international organizations consider them to be largely credible.
More deaths in Israeli attacks on Wednesday
Meanwhile, according to Palestinian reports, many people were killed and injured in new Israeli military operations in the north of the Gaza Strip. The attacks were mainly directed against the Shejaia district in the city of Gaza and the refugee settlements of Jabalia and Nuseirat.
Palestinian rescue workers described the attacks as extremely intense. In most cases, they were unable to reach the injured due to the fierce fighting
Family of nine killed
According to hospital doctors, nine members of one family were killed in a single Israeli airstrike on a residential building alone. This information could not be independently confirmed either. The Israeli military did not initially comment on the incident.
The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented attack by Islamist Hamas and its allies on southern Israel on October 7 last year. Members of the terrorist militia and other gunmen killed more than 1,200 people and abducted another 250 or so as hostages in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has been waging a relentless war in the sealed-off coastal area in order to destroy Hamas as a military formation and political organization.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.