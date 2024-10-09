Vorteilswelt
"Intensive attacks"

42,000 dead in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 19:52

The total number of deaths since the start of the Gaza war a year ago has risen to 42,010, according to Palestinian figures. A further 97,720 Palestinians have been injured since October 7, 2023, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday. 

The figures do not distinguish between civilians and fighters and cannot be independently verified. However, international organizations consider them to be largely credible.

More deaths in Israeli attacks on Wednesday
Meanwhile, according to Palestinian reports, many people were killed and injured in new Israeli military operations in the north of the Gaza Strip. The attacks were mainly directed against the Shejaia district in the city of Gaza and the refugee settlements of Jabalia and Nuseirat.

Palestinian rescue workers described the attacks as extremely intense. In most cases, they were unable to reach the injured due to the fierce fighting

Family of nine killed
According to hospital doctors, nine members of one family were killed in a single Israeli airstrike on a residential building alone. This information could not be independently confirmed either. The Israeli military did not initially comment on the incident.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented attack by Islamist Hamas and its allies on southern Israel on October 7 last year. Members of the terrorist militia and other gunmen killed more than 1,200 people and abducted another 250 or so as hostages in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has been waging a relentless war in the sealed-off coastal area in order to destroy Hamas as a military formation and political organization.

