Partial imprisonment
Ex-bank advisor gambled away 1.3 million from customers
A long-time employee of a Raiffeisenbank branch in Salzburg, who had already been dismissed, pocketed the savings of 14 customers over a period of four and a half years. Because of his gambling addiction. At the trial, the local man confessed and showed tears.
The accused family man (49) worked as a customer advisor at a Raiffeisenbank branch in Salzburg for more than 30 years. He exploited his position, his knowledge and his "strong relationship of trust" with 14 bank customers and helped himself to the securities accounts and savings accounts. "He used the customers' money for himself and his gambling addiction," said public prosecutor Sabine Krünes at the trial on Wednesday at the regional court.
Lawsuits against sports betting providers announced
He used tricks to do this: he duplicated savings books to cover up the money withdrawals and forged signatures. The whole thing ran from 2019 to January 2024, when he himself came clean when he was asked about his overdrawn account. He was then dismissed. Krünes: "The customers were indemnified by the bank." He had caused 1.3 million euros in damage to the Raiffeisen Association. "He always tried to cover the damage by gambling," said defense lawyer Kurt Jelinek and announced civil lawsuits against online sports betting providers.
The defendant showed tears, citing addiction as a motive: "I was completely in a tunnel. Addiction ruled my life." He is now taking therapy sessions and wants to pay back the damages. The sentence, which is not legally binding, is two years in prison with partial conditions and eight months unconditional. This means an ankle bracelet is possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
