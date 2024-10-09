Ex-bank advisor gambled away 1.3 million from customers

Lawsuits against sports betting providers announced

He used tricks to do this: he duplicated savings books to cover up the money withdrawals and forged signatures. The whole thing ran from 2019 to January 2024, when he himself came clean when he was asked about his overdrawn account. He was then dismissed. Krünes: "The customers were indemnified by the bank." He had caused 1.3 million euros in damage to the Raiffeisen Association. "He always tried to cover the damage by gambling," said defense lawyer Kurt Jelinek and announced civil lawsuits against online sports betting providers.