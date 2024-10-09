Premiere in Mallorca
From wheelchair to movie screen via motorcycle!
Jakob Lorenz from Mühlviertel has been in a wheelchair since a motorcycle accident six years ago. Thanks to his passion, he was able to win this year's European Motorcycle Championship for the disabled. The race in Le Mans was filmed, and the premiere was held in Mallorca in front of numerous world champions.
Courage, passion and the realization of a dream against all odds! Jakob Lorenz was recently able to fulfill a special dream with these virtues. The Feldkirchen native has been in a wheelchair since a motorcycle accident six years ago, but that didn't stop him from becoming European champion in the motorcycle class for the disabled.
Moving up to a higher class
"The next step! I hope to be able to move up to higher classes next year. A Yamaha is being converted for me, so I can test it soon," says the full-throttle junkie, bursting with energy.
He will soon be cutting a fine figure on the big screen too. Director Elena Rosberg was on site at the races in Rijeka and was so impressed by the performances in the handicap class that she immediately wanted to make a documentary afterwards.
"It was the first time I had seen that there were races like this for people with disabilities. I was so fascinated that I absolutely wanted to share it," says Rosberg, who then began filming on the legendary track in Le Mans with Lorenz as the main character, who describes his life's journey, and thus produced the film "Le Mans - Racing beyond Limits".
Premiere in front of world champions
"It was great," laughs the Mühlviertel native, who hopes that the perception and importance of his sport will increase as a result. He will be in the spotlight at the Motorsport Awards in Mallorca, where the film will be presented at the PS World Champion awards ceremony before the documentary is broadcast on Netflix. "I hope to be there, as only the greatest world champions are invited," hopes Lorenz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.