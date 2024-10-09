Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Premiere in Mallorca

From wheelchair to movie screen via motorcycle!

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 14:00

Jakob Lorenz from Mühlviertel has been in a wheelchair since a motorcycle accident six years ago. Thanks to his passion, he was able to win this year's European Motorcycle Championship for the disabled. The race in Le Mans was filmed, and the premiere was held in Mallorca in front of numerous world champions.

0 Kommentare

Courage, passion and the realization of a dream against all odds! Jakob Lorenz was recently able to fulfill a special dream with these virtues. The Feldkirchen native has been in a wheelchair since a motorcycle accident six years ago, but that didn't stop him from becoming European champion in the motorcycle class for the disabled.

Moving up to a higher class
"The next step! I hope to be able to move up to higher classes next year. A Yamaha is being converted for me, so I can test it soon," says the full-throttle junkie, bursting with energy.

Full throttle on the race track (Bild: zVg)
Full throttle on the race track
(Bild: zVg)

He will soon be cutting a fine figure on the big screen too. Director Elena Rosberg was on site at the races in Rijeka and was so impressed by the performances in the handicap class that she immediately wanted to make a documentary afterwards.

Lorenz became European champion in the European Handicap Championships this year (Bild: Coen Vleugels)
Lorenz became European champion in the European Handicap Championships this year
(Bild: Coen Vleugels)

"It was the first time I had seen that there were races like this for people with disabilities. I was so fascinated that I absolutely wanted to share it," says Rosberg, who then began filming on the legendary track in Le Mans with Lorenz as the main character, who describes his life's journey, and thus produced the film "Le Mans - Racing beyond Limits".

Premiere in front of world champions

"It was great," laughs the Mühlviertel native, who hopes that the perception and importance of his sport will increase as a result. He will be in the spotlight at the Motorsport Awards in Mallorca, where the film will be presented at the PS World Champion awards ceremony before the documentary is broadcast on Netflix. "I hope to be there, as only the greatest world champions are invited," hopes Lorenz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Schütz
Michael Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf