Messi threw up
Excitement in World Cup qualifiers: match at 4150 meters above sea level
The Estadio Municipal in El Alto is without doubt one of the most controversial stadiums in the world. On Thursday, the Bolivian national team will face Colombia there - causing trouble for their World Cup qualifying opponents in the run-up to the match.
While there has recently been much discussion in Austria about the Liebenau stadium in Graz, which is now being renovated and extended, the Estadio Municipal de El Alto is once again the focus of attention in South America. What makes it special: The arena is located in the middle of the Andes at an altitude of 4150 meters.
So the air is getting thin - and it is precisely this fact that is causing excitement among the opponents. Is Bolivia trying to create an advantage for themselves? "We play where we live," countered the Bolivians. There hasn't been a World Cup qualifier in the stadium in El Alto for almost 40 years. It's that time again on Thursday, when Bolivia, currently eighth in the table, face second-placed Colombia.
Neymar complains
It is certainly a highly controversial venue. Brazil superstar Neymar once spoke of "inhumane" conditions and even published a photo of team-mates being given oxygen after the final whistle. Argentina's exceptional player Lionel Messi is even said to have vomited in the dressing room.
